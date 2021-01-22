Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $17.65 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $197.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,596 shares of company stock worth $132,450. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

