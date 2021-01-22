Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ FY2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

NYSE:ITW opened at $203.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.56. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,657,000 after acquiring an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,059 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 261,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after buying an additional 133,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

