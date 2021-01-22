Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS MHVYF opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.