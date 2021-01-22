Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $61.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 43.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

