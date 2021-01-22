Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Issued By Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Roper Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.86.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.90.

Shares of ROP opened at $421.41 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

