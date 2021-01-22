Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Raised by Seaport Global Securities

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.79.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. 140166 began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.16.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $183.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.12. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

