Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Procter & Gamble in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $131.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average of $136.60.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,584,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,947 shares of company stock worth $63,684,054. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.