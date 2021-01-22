Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VSTO. CL King raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.22 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

