QASH One Day Volume Reaches $264,810.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One QASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. QASH has a market cap of $12.79 million and $264,810.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00067092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00585320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.70 or 0.04152854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016448 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

