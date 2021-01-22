Qbao One Day Volume Reaches $15,440.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Qbao token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market cap of $125,301.01 and approximately $15,440.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000106 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.