QEP Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 20,166 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 980% compared to the average volume of 1,867 call options.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QEP. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. 3,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. QEP Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $712.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.