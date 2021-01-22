QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,306 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of QIAGEN worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 196.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,007 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 52,449.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after acquiring an additional 658,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QIAGEN by 905.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after buying an additional 650,114 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,767,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QIAGEN by 2,750.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 358,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded QIAGEN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $483.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

