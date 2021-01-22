qiibee Price Down 30.9% Over Last Week (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 35% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. qiibee has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $3.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One qiibee coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053868 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00123888 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00073211 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00269116 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00067700 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00038315 BTC.
qiibee Profile
Buying and Selling qiibee
