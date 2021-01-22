Qitmeer (PMEER) Price Tops $0.0216

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $388,793.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00125010 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00278417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069534 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040548 BTC.

Qitmeer Coin Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 143,632,330 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qitmeer Coin Trading

Qitmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.