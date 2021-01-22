QLC Chain (QLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $378,438.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $378,438.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069800 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.