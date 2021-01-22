QLC Chain Reaches Market Cap of $3.96 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $272,359.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00125569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00278452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040461 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.