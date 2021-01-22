QLC Chain Reaches Market Cap of $3.96 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $272,359.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

