QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM) Shares Up 2.2%

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM)’s share price shot up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.22 and last traded at $33.22. 1,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.