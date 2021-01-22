QSC AG (QSC.F) (ETR:QSC) Shares Up 2%

QSC AG (QSC.F) (ETR:QSC) shares were up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as €1.67 ($1.96) and last traded at €1.66 ($1.95). Approximately 182,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 282,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.63 ($1.92).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €1.33. The firm has a market cap of $206.50 million and a PE ratio of -4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31.

QSC AG (QSC.F) Company Profile (ETR:QSC)

QSC AG engages in the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), consulting, telecommunications, and colocation businesses primarily in Germany. It operates through Telecommunications, Outsourcing, Consulting, and Cloud segments. The Telecommunications segment offers a range of voice and data communication solutions, including asymmetric ADSL2+ lines, symmetric SDSL lines, and Internet access services via wireless local loop networks; IP telephony connections and related telephony systems; and open call-by-call and preselect voice telephony, as well as related value added services.

