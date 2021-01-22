Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $281.69 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $281.69 million and $526.15 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00008915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,096,348 coins and its circulating supply is 97,576,928 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

