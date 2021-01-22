Qtum (QTUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $456.96 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Qtum has a total market cap of $288.13 million and $456.96 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00009111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,097,920 coins and its circulating supply is 97,578,500 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

