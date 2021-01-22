QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Up 2% This Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $130,088.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00067929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00584865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00043473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.83 or 0.04316340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016462 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a token. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,795,431 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

