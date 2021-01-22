QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 4.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day moving average of $126.83. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

