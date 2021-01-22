QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $16,071,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 35,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

QCOM traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.42. 4,895,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,220. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day moving average of $126.83. The firm has a market cap of $183.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

