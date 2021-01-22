QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lowered by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 19,532 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

