Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI.AX) (ASX:QRI) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI.AX) (ASX:QRI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.36.

