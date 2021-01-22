Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Tops $0.32 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 38.9% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $23.28 million and approximately $102,600.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00026358 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00113102 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008912 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,109,931 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

