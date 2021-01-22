Quark (QRK) Price Tops $0.0080

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $368.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,286,521 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

