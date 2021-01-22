Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $388.89

Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.89 and traded as high as $427.44. Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) shares last traded at $420.00, with a volume of 21,293 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £201.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 388.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United States. The company operates through two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; real-time alerts; and customized tracking solutions and services.

