QuickX Protocol (QCX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $177,826.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $177,826.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.63 or 0.00583764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.56 or 0.04133039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016456 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.