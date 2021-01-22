Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 22.4%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s stock price dropped 22.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 37,969,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 14,868,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $954.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $163.32 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 70.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Qutoutiao in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

