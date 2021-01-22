Qwertycoin (QWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $948.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $443,652.79 and approximately $948.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 70.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

