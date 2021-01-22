R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $2.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 722,484 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.
