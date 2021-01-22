R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $2.60. R. R. Donnelley & Sons shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 722,484 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $178.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,040,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 126,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 759,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 22.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 512,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

