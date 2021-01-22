RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Bought by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 2.91% of RADCOM worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

RDCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of RADCOM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

RDCM stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. RADCOM Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

