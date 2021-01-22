Ragnarok (RAGNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 53.9% against the dollar. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $5,350.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00124294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00073400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00272850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00038511 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

