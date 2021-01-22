Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Up 1.4%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 1,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

