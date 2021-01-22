Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rakuten from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

OTCMKTS RKUNY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 19,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rakuten has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rakuten will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rakuten

Rakuten, Inc offers Internet services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cash-back site; Rakuten Fashion, an online brand fashion store; Rakuten Books, online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone / UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.