Rally 24 Hour Volume Reaches $500,286.00 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Rally has a total market capitalization of $18.32 million and $500,286.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00125504 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00074014 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00069776 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

Buying and Selling Rally

