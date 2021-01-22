Rally Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Rally token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $18.33 million and approximately $265,941.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00053304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00279204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00040188 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

Rally Token Trading

