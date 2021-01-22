RAMP (RAMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.81 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $30.96 million and $9.81 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00127846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00075337 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00282825 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00069716 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,156,867 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

