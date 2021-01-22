Randolph Co Inc Cuts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Randolph Co Inc decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises 2.2% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,428,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

