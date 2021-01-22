Randolph Co Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.5% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Randolph Co Inc owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.14. 14,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,750. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $209.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average of $169.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.