Randolph Co Inc Invests $3.14 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Leidos by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,581 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 6,679.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,005 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Leidos by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 705,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Leidos by 48.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,261,000 after acquiring an additional 339,114 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.66. 17,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

