Randolph Co Inc Makes New $7.26 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.97. 419,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,567,693. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.10 and its 200-day moving average is $175.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

