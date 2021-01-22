Randolph Co Inc Sells 3,400 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital comprises approximately 1.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc owned about 0.14% of STORE Capital worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 140.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 749.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,235. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOR. Truist boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

