Randolph Co Inc Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 280,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,587,000 after buying an additional 3,038,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,095,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 240,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,955,854. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.