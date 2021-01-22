Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by UBS Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ING Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Randstad has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $34.27.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

