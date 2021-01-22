Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report $108.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the highest is $109.30 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $91.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $407.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.74 million to $408.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $482.87 million, with estimates ranging from $478.47 million to $489.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.30). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rapid7 by 123.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

