Rapids Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapids has a market cap of $612,815.12 and approximately $1,287.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.