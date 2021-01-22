Rapidz Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 69.9% against the dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $9,416.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070322 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00600078 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006025 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00045010 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.66 or 0.04435789 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015128 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017140 BTC.
Rapidz Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Buying and Selling Rapidz
Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
